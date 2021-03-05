Five downtown breweries to compete in Mash Madness

0 shares Share

March 5, 2021

Five downtown breweries will vie to be the winner of the fifth annual Downtown Mash Madness starting today.

Their specially crafted brews will be available through March as part of the promotion presented by Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. and Billion Nissan.

Mash Madness players will order brews and then vote with the DTSF Digital Passport App on the following beverage categories:

Aroma.

Balance of taste and flavor.

Creativity.

Would you order this beer again?

Brewery experience and service.

Some participating locations will have to-go options with growlers or crowlers.

The brewery with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the champion.

The new Halftime Buzzer – A Mash Madness Event takes place March 19-21. Players can visit the five Mash Madness locations to fill out a Halftime Buzzer scorecard and turn it in at any participating brewery to be entered into a drawing to win exclusive prizes.

The winning brewery will receive bragging rights and a traveling trophy. The five participating downtown breweries and their featured brews are:

Mash Madness players also can enter a weekly brewery gift card drawing by posting a photo of featured brews to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tagging the brewery name and using the hashtag #MashMadness21.

In 2020, Fernson won with Tropical Punch Smoothie Sour. Learn more about last year’s Mash Madness here.

Get brewery hours or service, location, brew descriptions and more here.