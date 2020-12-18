Five easy ways to treat yourself this Christmas

0 shares Share

Dec. 18, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

With Christmas only days away, many are rushing to find last-minute gift items for everyone on their list, but don’t forget to get a little something special for yourself too.

It’s no secret 2020 has been a stressful year across the board. Self-care has become a bit of a buzzword and for good reason. Take the holidays as the perfect excuse to show yourself some extra love for surviving a tough year.

Here are some ideas to help you unwind:

Grab a bottle … or 12

Cozy up in your Santa cap, and get a matching red wine to tuck in on a cold night. Can’t decide which wine to get? That’s OK. Luciano’s Wine Shop lets you pick 12 bottles for only $66. Stop by 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday to take advantage of the deal.

Get your nails done

A Perfect 10 Nail & Beauty Bar is running a 12 Days of Giving special with chances to win manicures, pedicures and other great deals each day. But, let’s be real, even if you don’t win, there’s no shame in taking an hour to kick up your feet and do a little pampering. Book online at ap10nailbar.com.

Channel some coziness

Have you heard of hygge, the Danish word for all things cozy? It’s a mood and one you can easily re-create for yourself with some scented candles from Bath & Body Works.

The store is offering seven bonus gifts for $35 with any $30 purchase, so you can share the love and hygge with others while you treat yourself too.

Relax with a massage

Massage Envy has another way for you to cross someone off your Christmas list while still treating yourself. Their buy-one-get-one promotion lets you get a free 60-minute massage when you purchase a 60-minute massage at the nonmember rate of $115.

You also can get $20 when you buy a promo card — similar to a gift card — for $80, and you can get $50 back when you buy a promo card for $150 or more. Just don’t forget to use the promo cards by the end of March. Unlike gift cards, they do have an expiration date.

Get the energy you need to finish the year

There’s only two weeks left in 2020. Finish strong and fully caffeinated. Coffea Roasterie has a holiday sampler gift box with four 8-ounce bags of coffee for $50.

It’s the perfect self-care gift if you’ve got a couple of busy weeks ahead of you, and if you’re really in a rush, you can take an even quicker minute for yourself with Coffea’s “instant” coffee blend. It’s the same quality you’d expect from Coffea but quicker.

Ready to wrap up your holiday shopping with less congestion and lots of safety measures in place? Head to Dawley Farm Village, where the ideal gift for you and everyone else on your list is waiting.