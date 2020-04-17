Flyboy Donuts begins hiring for two new shops

0 shares Share

April 17, 2020

Flyboy Donuts is hiring as it prepares to open two shops in the coming months.

“We’re always kind of looking before we need people so we can get them trained in,” owner Ben Duenwald said. “We’re looking beyond this (COVID-19) crisis, knowing it will be a normal world eventually.”

The first shop to open will be the one at 57th Street and Sycamore Avenue that’s in a shared location with Plains Commerce Bank.

While the build-out is almost completed, the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic will delay the opening.

“Originally, we were planning for May 5, but it’s definitely not by then. It might be mid-May. … It all depends a little bit on what happens in town in the next two weeks,” Duenwald said of the city’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The opening date could be pushed farther into summer depending on the overall mood in the community, he said, and to avoid opening around National Doughnut Day, June 5, because of how busy the business already is then.

Build-out work has started for the second shop in a retail center at 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue and is expected to be completed in early May. Duenwald, however, doesn’t want to open two locations at the same time, so that opening could be in mid-July or August, he said.

The west location will be shared with Stensland Family Farms, which plans to open in late May.

“We had most of our summer staff hired before the pandemic hit but may need a few more seasonal part-timers,” said Leah Moller, a family owner who manages retail operations and marketing for the dairy farm and creamery near Larchwood, Iowa. “They are waiting in the wings, so we’re hoping they will all be available after things open back up to normal.”

Both new Flyboy shops will have drive-thru windows, which the existing shops don’t have, and if that service is working well once the southeast shop opens, it’s possible the west site could start selling doughnuts earlier in the summer using window-only sales, Duenwald said.

Flyboy has about 30 employees at its two existing sites, and two-thirds of those positions are full time.

“With the additional third and fourth stores, we will need an additional 10 – six full- and four part-time,” Duenwald said. “We treat it as different rooms in one company. They can work at all locations.”

Flyboy offers three shifts that cover an entire day, seven days a week, and positions range from production to retail.

Applicants can begin the process by emailing a resume to bduenwald@gmail.com.