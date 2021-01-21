Fonkert: Foundation Park drives economy in 2021

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by the Lincoln County and Minnehaha County Economic Development Associations.

By Jesse Fonkert, executive director

Have you heard about the new company moving into the Sioux Falls metro area?

It’s investing hundreds of million in its new building and equipment.

Thousands of jobs will be supported directly or indirectly through construction, engineering and equipment installation. And hundreds more jobs will become permanent additions to the Sioux Falls area.

It’s not Amazon, if that’s where your mind went first.

It’s CJ Foods USA Inc.

Earlier this month, the Sioux Falls Development Foundation along with the city of Sioux Falls and Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that CJ Foods USA will build a nearly $500 million facility on 140 acres in Foundation Park.

It’s expected to be the largest Asian food production facility in North America, and its foods will be distributed by CJ Foods and Schwan’s Co. across the country.

Add that to the previously announced Amazon fulfillment center coming to Foundation Park, and our region is about to experience what nearly $750 million in investment brings. In this case, at least 1,600 permanent jobs will be added to our region’s economy between Amazon and CJ Foods.

Likely even more jobs will be supported through site development, facility construction and equipment installation. Those figures do not include the hundreds to thousands of jobs that might be created through the demand of ancillary industries over time.

Are you thinking “So who’s going to fill these jobs?”

The short answer is that many of those people already live here and are either disfranchised from their current position, underemployed or unemployed. There will be a continuation of growth in the housing sector across the metro, but our region is prepared for the task and will respond positively to these opportunities. Over time, more people will move to the Sioux Falls metro to enjoy our prosperity.

The address for these and other projects locating at Foundation Park might be Sioux Falls, but the ripple effect easily will extend to nearby communities. We know people seek to live close to where they work, and many who will work at Foundation Park will gravitate toward the smaller feel of places such as Baltic, Crooks, Brandon, Hartford and more. And, as the residential base grows, commercial activity naturally follows. So we anticipate more retailers, service providers and additional employers also will show increased interest in these regional communities.

At the Lincoln County and Minnehaha County Economic Development Associations, we will work with any party looking to invest in our region. Whether it is a food truck getting started in a rural town, a multimillion-dollar capital investment in manufacturing or an individual looking for sites to develop housing projects, we are committed to working with any prospect.

If you or someone you know is looking to capitalize on the opportunities in our metro’s strong economy, please send them my contact information, and we will help with their project as much as needed. By working together, we can create an even stronger economy. You can reach me at jessef@siouxfalls.com or 605-339-0103.