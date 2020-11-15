Forbes names S.D. the riskiest state to visit

0 shares Share

Nov. 15, 2020

Forbes has named South Dakota the riskiest state to visit based on the state’s COVID-19 case growth and lack of restrictions.

The business publication’s article notes the state’s lack of a statewide mask mandate and its rate of 154.5 new daily cases per 100,000 people on a rolling weekly average.

“Any state with over 25 new daily cases per 100,000 people is colored red on the map, which means it is considered at a tipping point,” the article said. “South Dakota’s risk level is more than 500% above that threshold, a breathtaking failure to manage the crisis.”

The article also points to South Dakota’s percent positive rate, which has been reported differently than some other states and creates comparisons that aren’t consistent.

Today’s COVID-19 report from the state included 1,199 new cases.

