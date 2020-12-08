Forensic accounting leader combines passion for investigations, numbers

0 shares Share

Dec. 8, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Eric Hansen, a forensic accounting senior manager at Eide Bailly LLP.

Name: Eric Hansen

Age: 35

Hometown: Redfield

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

Work and the community. I went to college in Fargo, N.D., and after a few moves, my wife and I were looking to relocate and settle down in Sioux Falls. We have always loved everything Sioux Falls has to offer.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

The community, schools and opportunities. My wife, daughters and I enjoy all the big-city amenities Sioux Falls has to offer while still keeping the South Dakota small-town feel and atmosphere. It seems that no matter what your likes/interests are, Sioux Falls has something to offer for everyone.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I love being able to help people and provide solutions to their problems. Most of the time in my field, clients are going through difficult and complex situations. Being there for clients to assist them through these times with solutions and positive outcomes is very rewarding.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I got into forensic accounting in college. North Dakota State University offers a fraud investigation minor program that I enrolled in and found very intriguing. I enjoy using numbers, data and accounting to tell a story and re-create past events that occurred. I’m thankful to have found this industry that allows me a career to combine my passion for investigations and numbers.

Describe Eide Bailly in three words.

Advisors. Community. Fun.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I originally went to school for architecture, and that is how I ended up at North Dakota State University. Out of pure luck, NDSU was the only school around that offered fraud classes at the time, and I was able to switch from architecture into my current career.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I enjoy giving back to the community through volunteer projects. Eide Bailly is actively involved in the community and offers staff numerous opportunities to volunteer on their own or be part of an Eide Bailly group project. One example is every year the Eide Bailly Sioux Falls office closes down the office for a day, and all staff — over 100 most times — participate in Community Day, where we help do community service projects. It is a great experience to be able to give back to the community, help the less fortunate and bond with co-workers outside of the office.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

My initial thought was a Topgolf or Dave & Buster’s, but Sioux Falls has both of those already, so I had to think hard for this one. After traveling to New York City and having dessert at Magnolia Bakery, this is the only thing I could think of that Sioux Falls doesn’t have. However, the local bakeries and dessert shops have plenty to offer!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself continuing to be involved in the forensic accounting industry and helping clients with their complex problems. I will continue to be involved in the community through volunteer projects, speaking and presenting to share my experiences and educate the public/businesses on forensic accounting schemes and resources available to protect individuals and businesses from fraud. I also see myself and family continuing to be actively involved in local events, schools, sports and charities.