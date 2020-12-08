Former Campbell Supply building has new owner

0 shares Share

Dec. 8, 2020

Builder’s Millwork & Window is expanding to keep up with construction growth in the Sioux Falls area.

The supplier of interior trim, windows, doors, cabinetry and counter tops is combining its Sioux Falls showroom and Tea warehouse in the former Campbell Supply building on East 10th Street that it purchased.

“We’ve been slowly taking over market share and growing,” co-owner Bob Haub said. He and Mike Bruns started Builder’s Millwork 26 years ago.

Remodeling work has started inside the former retail store at 3101 E. 10th St.

“The Campbell Supply building is a perfect location for us with the size of the building and the traffic flow on East 10th Street,” Haub said. “And there’s even a stop light right out in front of the building.”

Runnings bought Campbell Supply almost one year ago and moved the East 10th store to the former Kmart location farther east on 10th Street.

The Builder’s Millwork team has outgrown its showroom that it opened 15 years ago at 2310 E. 10th St., Haub said.

“The showroom will double in size,” he said. “It’s hard to believe we started with nothing.”

The new location will have 37 offices, with one for every salesperson and room for growth. The showroom and offices will take up 18,000 square feet, and the warehouse will have 35,000 square feet.

While staffing is somewhat seasonal, there are 30 staff members in the office and 20 in the warehouse, Haub said.

Builder’s Millwork hopes to be in its new home by Aug. 1.