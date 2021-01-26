Former ‘farm kid’ turns passion for agriculture into rewarding career

0 shares Share

Jan. 26, 2021

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Macy Marek, a territory manager at Corteva Agriscience.

Name: Macy Marek

Age: 23

Hometown: Riverside, Iowa

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I was placed in South Dakota for my job, and everyone recommended living in Sioux Falls.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

I didn’t know what to expect when moving to Sioux Falls or South Dakota but have loved my time here so far. Sioux Falls is such a nice, clean city with so much to do and explore. Moving from Houston, it was perfect because it still has everything you need in a close vicinity but not the craziness of a huge city.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The people I work with! In my job, I cover a lot of ground across the southern part of South Dakota, and aside from seeing so much diverse and neat countryside across the state, I also work with amazing people. I primarily work with Pioneer Seed sales representatives in my role, but I love the interaction with so many farmers who are a part of different types of farming operations and learning about each person’s goals for their family and their farm.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I grew up as a sixth-generation farm kid on both sides of my family in southeast Iowa. With experience in FFA and 4-H growing up, joining the agricultural industry after college and pursuing a degree in agriculture was a very easy choice because I have had a passion for it for as long as I can remember and my roots run deep within it as well.

Describe Corteva Agriscience in three words.

Enriching lives together.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I am the second oldest of four girls, I was a major tomboy growing up, and so thank God I had sisters to help me out when it comes to fashion and everything else in life! We grew up showing livestock competitively across the nation, which was our family’s way of bonding and going on any sort of vacation!

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I love to get involved in any organization and group I can to stay busy in my free time. Being involved in agriculture, I tend to find myself helping with FFA or 4-H events, especially at the state or county fair level. I love working with youth to grow their passion for agriculture, and that is part of the reason I also have my teaching license, so I try to stay involved and volunteer any way I can!

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Chick-fil-A.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

That is a really hard question to answer so early on in my career. For right now, I am just enjoying the ride as I go!