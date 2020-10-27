Former intern turned new attorney starts putting down roots in Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Oct. 27, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Jacquelyn Bouwman, an attorney at Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith PC.

Name: Jacquelyn Bouwman

Age: 26

Hometown: Lemmon

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

My job at Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith. I interned with Woods Fuller both summers during law school and was then offered a position to join the firm, so returning to Sioux Falls was always the plan after I completed my clerkship in Rapid City.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

My husband, Isaac, grew up in Sioux Falls, and we are fortunate to have family in the area. Additionally, we both enjoy the community and the law firms we work at.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Litigation can be an overwhelming process, and I enjoy being able to provide support and guidance to our clients. As a young attorney, I also appreciate the opportunity to work with talented colleagues that have taken a dedicated interest in fostering my continued growth in the legal field. Some of the more experienced attorneys have passed down wisdom that they learned as young attorneys when working with Melvin T. Woods and Howell L. Fuller — two of the namesakes to our firm. Even though both were before my time, I feel like I am part of that tradition by getting to learn from the attorneys they mentored.

How did you get connected to your industry?

When I was pursuing my undergraduate degree, I got connected with some great mentors and professors in the legal field that helped guide me in the decision to attend law school. After joining the mock trial team, it confirmed I wanted to pursue a career in law and specifically in litigation.

Describe Woods Fuller in three words.

Professionalism. Tradition. Integrity.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I own a motorcycle. It’s something I’ve been able to bond with a few of my colleagues at Woods Fuller over!

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I enjoy giving back to my community through the church. Now that we are in Sioux Falls, my husband and I are excited to have found a home church that we can serve our community through.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Having grown up in a small town, there isn’t any particular business I feel is missing in Sioux Falls. However, with so many retail stores shifting to an online-only presence, I hope to see businesses remain in brick-and-mortar locations in Sioux Falls. I much prefer shopping in person for items like clothing!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Home ownership is a big goal for my husband and myself in the next five years. We are excited to plant some roots and gain some permanency in one location now that we are finished with law school and beginning our careers.