Four delicious places to dine during Lent

March 5, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality.

Whether you’re eating meatless on Fridays in Lent or just looking for a delicious dinner any day of the week, you can’t miss with these dishes.

Meatless at Minervas

You might think of steak at Minervas, but seafood can be a star too.

From the classic honey pepper salmon to the seafood risotto, the menu is filled with meatless options.

Here’s one for those of you who tend to gravitate toward a couple of go-to items at Minervas. If you’re a salmon fan, try the crab and potato crusted salmon. It’s like a hash brown wrapped around seafood deliciousness and a great excuse to veer from your usual selection on the menu.

And, of course, you can’t go wrong for lunch or dinner with the iconic salad bar.

Friday features clam chowder soup, and the salad bar delivers plenty of meatless choices.

Vegetarian-friendly escape

Ready to skip right to summer? Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille is ready for you.

With a new menu that just debuted, there are tons of tasty seafood dishes. Our favorites include the coastal cioppino – a delicious mix of shrimp, white fish, mussels, jalapeno and seafood tomato broth served with charred bread, and the classic fish and chips – a Kona beer-battered fish with hand-punched fries and pineapple tartar sauce.

And, new for Lent, don’t miss the king crab roll. It’s offered only Friday and Saturday, so try it while you can!

Just have time for happy hour? Try the shrimp ceviche appetizer or the shrimp and avocado flatbread.

Grille 26 favorites

One of our favorites any day at Grille 26 is perfect for Friday – the outstanding walleye, served with skillet fingerling potatoes, diced tomatoes, dill buttered carrots and spinach.

Looking to go a little lighter? We love the blackened salmon salad.

And you can’t go wrong with the customer favorite brick oven salmon.

Seafood stars at Morrie’s

Where to even start?

Venture off the steak side of the Morrie’s Steakhouse menu and deliciousness awaits.

There’s the pan-seared sea bass that’s served with sweet pea puree and black rice risotto.

There’s the Skuna Bay salmon, accompanied by a sweet potato quinoa cake, blistered tomato jam, carrot puree and creamed leek fondue.

Or try the lounge menu, where the lobster roll and deviled eggs dotted with caviar await.

Can we just head there right now?

Happy Friday from the restaurants of Vanguard Hospitality!