Four payment options that could make LASIK fit your budget

Feb. 27, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vance Thompson Vision.

As winter ends and we move into spring, many people can’t wait to be outside. Being outdoors is more enjoyable and more comfortable through the visual freedom offered by laser vision correction procedures such as LASIK. From family vacations and trips to the pool to evenings around the fire with friends, spring and summer are full of activities that are better when you don’t need to worry about glasses or contacts.

For many people who are considering LASIK, the cost and value of the procedure are big questions. Why does LASIK cost so much, and how can I fit LASIK into my budget? Thankfully at Vance Thompson Vision, there are more options than ever before to help LASIK fit into nearly any budget.

HSA/FSA spending

One common way people add LASIK into their planning is by using their Health Savings Account or Flexible Spending Account dollars for a laser vision correction procedure. This is a smart way to use pre-tax dollars to pay for your procedure as part of your yearly budget planning. Many employers offer the option to place pre-tax income into an HSA or FSA account, so be sure to consider this option if you are interested in LASIK.

Tax refunds

For people expecting a tax refund this year, LASIK can be a wonderful way to use their refund to create value and freedom for many years by reducing or eliminating the need for glasses or contacts. Procedures like LASIK and SMILE, which focuses on correcting nearsightedness and astigmatism, help you create vivid, lasting vision memories, which is a great way to invest your tax savings.

Low- or no-interest financing

Vance Thompson Vision offers many low- or no-interest financing options for people who qualify. These options are the ideal way to receive the immediate benefits of laser vision correction surgery while paying for the surgery in reasonable monthly payments over one to five years.

In fact, many people find that their monthly expenses for glasses and contacts are very similar to monthly LASIK payments on a low- or no-interest plan from Vance Thompson Vision. But instead of paying every month for more glasses or contacts, you receive the immediate and lasting benefits of LASIK!

Other ways to save

Thanks to new ways to save and share, people also are finding creative ways to plan for their LASIK procedures. Some patients use major life occasions such as birthdays, weddings or graduations to ask family and friends to donate a gift toward a laser vision correction procedure. There are many new ways to plan and save for laser vision correction for people who realize the value and benefit of vision freedom.

Your LASIK investment

One final thing to remember — not all LASIK is equal! At Vance Thompson Vision, we’ve spent the past 25 years as industry leaders in FDA-monitored research and technology studies to ensure we are offering the best possible LASIK experience to our patients. As you consider the cost of LASIK, be sure to find a surgeon and team you trust that offers the best technology and experience to protect your vision.

If you or someone you love has considered LASIK in the past, Vance Thompson Vision is here to help you understand the many ways you can fit LASIK into your budget and timeline. We believe in working with each patient to find the ideal plan and solution for that person’s lifestyle. Call us at 605-361-EYES (3937) to set up your LASIK consultation and learn about all our financing options.

Vance Thompson Vision has performed more than 100,000 eye procedures and now includes locations in six cities across the Midwest and Mountain West.