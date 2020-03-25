Four ways to eat out without leaving home: Family meals from your favorite restaurants

0 shares Share

March 25, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality.

Carryout and delivery just got so much more appealing.

Instead of heading to a dining room, guests at all four Vanguard Hospitality restaurants can now enjoy special menus brought right to your door or out to your car.

All restaurants are serving carryout and curbside from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For home delivery, find all four restaurants on fooddudes.com. Otherwise, just call your favorite location, place an order and take advantage of some brand-new family meals plus some familiar favorites.

Grille 26

Family favorites – plus ready-made leftovers – are yours thanks to the new Grille 26 family-style menu.

Grille 26 also has an all-day menu and is offering a kid’s menu. To see them, click here.

Call 605-444-1716. Gift cards also can be purchased through the website.

Minervas

If there ever was a time for throwback comfort food, this is it. And Minervas nailed it, bringing back its 1977 goulash recipe – combining cavatappi pasta with ground beef, onions, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Here’s a look at the other family-style meals, which come with a garden salad and bread.

And click here to see the Minervas to-go lunch and dinner menus, plus plenty of options for the kids. Call 605-334-0386.

Morrie’s Steakhouse

Who says you can’t have a first-class restaurant dinner in your dining room? Or lunch, for that matter. Morrie’s Steakhouse is offering a limited to-go menu that still has tons of your favorites. All are served carryout and curbside from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 605-362-8125.

Now take a look at this menu.

Feed the entire family, plus taste Morrie’s first-ever pizza offerings!

Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille

Change it up with a family-style taco bar or pasta night from Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille. You’ll even get a free key lime pie with a $100 order! Order carryout, curbside or through Food Dudes.

Click here to view the all-day and kids menus for more delicious choices. Call 605-271-7500.

Home delivery for all Vanguard restaurants is available through Food Dudes!