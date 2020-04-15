Free business webinars offer expertise around COVID-19

0 shares Share

April 15, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Eide Bailly LLP.

From tax considerations to cash flow, COVID-19 has created numerous questions for businesses.

This series of free upcoming webinars from Eide Bailly LLP will help connect you with answers and resources.

The Importance of Planning in Light of COVID-19: A Panel

April 17 from noon to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 continues to have a huge impact on businesses. Join Eide Bailly to learn more about current tax legislation, human resource best practices and remote workforce considerations.

Presenters:

Mel Schwarz, CPA, Director of Legislative Affairs

Lauri Dahlberg, PHR, SHRM-CP, Human Resources Consulting Manager

Anders Erickson, CISA, CISSP, CRISC, Principal-in-Charge of Cybersecurity

Angie Ziegler, CPP, Accounting Services Senior Manager

Shannon Lemmon, CPA, Partner-in-Charge of International Tax

Cybersecurity Incident Response – COVID-19

April 22 from noon to 1 p.m.

With the ongoing pandemic, many companies have switched to a completely remote workforce — sometimes leaving businesses vulnerable to cyberattacks and phishing schemes. Join Eide Bailly to learn more about recent attacks, as well as the investigative process and ways to create a more secure environment within your organization.

Presenters:

Jason Olson, CPA, CFF, CFE, CFI, Partner

Jeremy Bendewald, CFE, CFI, Principal

Isaac De La Garza, ACE, ENCE, Computer Forensics Senior Associate

Tax Considerations Related to COVID-19

May 1 from noon to 1 p.m.

There have been many legislative changes made in recent weeks revolving around the coronavirus pandemic. This webinar will discuss recent and potential tax law changes, including the Families First Act, CARES Act and the People First Initiative, as well as whatever Congress chooses to call Round 4.

Presenter:

Mel Schwarz, CPA, Director of Legislative Affairs

Improve Your Cash Flow: Key Tax Considerations Related to COVID-19

May 7 from noon to 1 p.m.

The coronavirus has changed the tax landscape. During this webinar, Eide Bailly will discuss cash flow opportunities, including Qualified Improvement Property, NOLs, modifications to interest deduction limits, the deferral of certain payroll taxes and the employee retention credit.

Presenters:

Adam Sweet, JD, LLM, Principal-in-Charge of Passthrough Consulting

Mark Rogers, Principal-in-Charge of Fixed Asset Services

Andrea Mouw, CPA, JD, Partner-in-Charge of Accounting Methods & Periods

Joe Stoddard, CPA, Partner-in-Charge of R&D Tax Incentive