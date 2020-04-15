Free business webinars offer expertise around COVID-19

- Retail
This paid piece is sponsored by Eide Bailly LLP.
From tax considerations to cash flow, COVID-19 has created numerous questions for businesses.
This series of free upcoming webinars from Eide Bailly LLP will help connect you with answers and resources.
The Importance of Planning in Light of COVID-19: A Panel
April 17 from noon to 1 p.m.
COVID-19 continues to have a huge impact on businesses. Join Eide Bailly to learn more about current tax legislation, human resource best practices and remote workforce considerations.
Presenters:
Mel Schwarz, CPA, Director of Legislative Affairs
Lauri Dahlberg, PHR, SHRM-CP, Human Resources Consulting Manager
Anders Erickson, CISA, CISSP, CRISC, Principal-in-Charge of Cybersecurity
Angie Ziegler, CPP, Accounting Services Senior Manager
Shannon Lemmon, CPA, Partner-in-Charge of International Tax
Cybersecurity Incident Response – COVID-19
April 22 from noon to 1 p.m.
With the ongoing pandemic, many companies have switched to a completely remote workforce — sometimes leaving businesses vulnerable to cyberattacks and phishing schemes. Join Eide Bailly to learn more about recent attacks, as well as the investigative process and ways to create a more secure environment within your organization.
Presenters:
Jason Olson, CPA, CFF, CFE, CFI, Partner
Jeremy Bendewald, CFE, CFI, Principal
Isaac De La Garza, ACE, ENCE, Computer Forensics Senior Associate
Tax Considerations Related to COVID-19
May 1 from noon to 1 p.m.
There have been many legislative changes made in recent weeks revolving around the coronavirus pandemic. This webinar will discuss recent and potential tax law changes, including the Families First Act, CARES Act and the People First Initiative, as well as whatever Congress chooses to call Round 4.
Presenter:
Mel Schwarz, CPA, Director of Legislative Affairs
Improve Your Cash Flow: Key Tax Considerations Related to COVID-19
May 7 from noon to 1 p.m.
The coronavirus has changed the tax landscape. During this webinar, Eide Bailly will discuss cash flow opportunities, including Qualified Improvement Property, NOLs, modifications to interest deduction limits, the deferral of certain payroll taxes and the employee retention credit.
Presenters:
Adam Sweet, JD, LLM, Principal-in-Charge of Passthrough Consulting
Mark Rogers, Principal-in-Charge of Fixed Asset Services
Andrea Mouw, CPA, JD, Partner-in-Charge of Accounting Methods & Periods
Joe Stoddard, CPA, Partner-in-Charge of R&D Tax Incentive
COVID-19 and business interruption insurance: What you need to know
