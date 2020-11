65 shares Share

Active duty military and veterans can receive a Thanksgiving dinner this week thanks to several donors.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance is hosting the meal at 1600 W. Russell St. on Friday Nov. 27 beginning at 12 p.m.

It typically can accommodate 1,600 people but is limiting the meal to the first 165 to allow for enough distancing. It includes turkey, dressing, potato, vegetable, dessert and a soda. Additional meals are $10.

The meal was supported by donors including L.G. Everist, the Marine Corps League, Tony Bour, Chuck Nelson and other private individuals.