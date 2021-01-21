Free webinars from Eide Bailly to tackle tax strategies, KPIs, resiliency

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 21, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Eide Bailly LLP.

Make more informed decisions as a business or individual after tapping into the expertise of Eide Bailly LLP through a series of free upcoming webinars.

The Inspired Perspective series runs throughout February and is designed to help you remain successful and ensure compliance in a competitive marketplace. Webinars are always free and held throughout the year on topics ranging from legislation and taxes to operational efficiency and use of data.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Tax Strategies to Increase Cash Flow

Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Looking for ways to reduce your tax liability? This webinar will discuss some of the most widely available business credits and deductions, including federal and state credits, Fixed Asset Planning, Qualified Improvement Property and more. Join us to learn more about these valuable credits and deductions, and whether your company may qualify.

CPE credits: 1 See website for more details.

Key Performance Indicators, Benchmarking & Strategic Growth Strategies

Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The decisions you make now play a key role in your business’ growth over time, which is why it is critical for you to have the right tools to help make informed business decisions. If you struggle to understand your books and the numbers side of your business, it will be difficult for you to grow. The Eide Bailly team helps clients with the numbers and strategized growth through financial modeling, benchmarking and identifying KPIs. Join us for a discussion to learn more about strategic growth opportunities for your business.

CPE credits: 1 See website for more details.

Finance Team of the Future: How to Use Your Data to Lead and Be More Resilient

Feb. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m.

To say that 2020 came with a number of surprises would be an understatement. But perhaps it is not a surprise to learn that data-driven organizations have proven to be more resilient and perform stronger during the pandemic. Join our webinar to discover how to become a data-driven financial leader.

CPE credits: 1 See website for more details.

February offers other webinars:

Feb. 18: The GASB’s Revenue and Expense Recognition Project Preliminary Views – Part 1 (Framework and Categorization)

Feb. 24: Being an Effective Employee & Manager While Working Remotely

Register directly from the webinar links. Or, if a topic sounds interesting but doesn’t fit your schedule, reach out directly to the Sioux Falls office to be connected with Eide Bailly’s resources. Contact Jessica at 605-977-2742 or click here.