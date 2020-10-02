From age 5-18, kids can stay active, hone skills at camp starting next week

0 shares Share

Oct. 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Parents, are your kids in need of more activity now that they’re back to school? Do you have an athlete in the family? GreatLIFE has a few spots left for its next youth sports performance camp beginning next week.

“This six-week camp is good for ages 5 to 18 as athletes will be split up based on age and ability,” said Mike Smith, who is coordinating the program.

“Older and more advanced athletes will perform more advanced drills while beginners will work on fundamentals and form for exercises.”

Camp will split into a speed, agility and plyometric portion as well as a strength portion.

It runs Monday through Thursday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Performance Center. Sessions run 45 minutes to an hour.

“We will be performing drills in the basketball court at the Performance Center to spread athletes out and help with social distancing,” Smith said. “Equipment will be sanitized between each use for different athletes.”

GreatLIFE held similar camps throughout the summer, and feedback from participants at all levels was strong, he added.

“We hear how kids have a lot of fun and enjoy the different drills. They like the variety and how each day is different along with the fun challenges we throw in to make it competitive. And they leave feeling well-prepared for their upcoming season.”

The camp is open to members and non-members of GreatLIFE.

To learn more and register, email mike.smith@joingreatlife.com.