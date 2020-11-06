From food donations to winter clothes, help is needed now

0 shares Share

Nov. 6, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Your next stop at a GreatLIFE location can be a chance to give back in critical ways.

“We’re hearing about multiple pressing needs in our community, and we want to be a place where people can help meet those needs,” GreatLIFE president Nick Ovenden said.

All GreatLIFE locations are now accepting winter clothing for kids and food.

The winter clothing, which includes coats, boots and other outerwear, will be given to kids in the Sioux Falls School District through a GreatLIFE Cares Foundation partnership with Center of Hope.

“There has been a significant response from families in need as our weather turned colder recently, and we need to help meet that need,” Ovenden said.

“We’re asking anyone, GreatLIFE member or not, to stop in and drop off a donation. With gyms all over Sioux Falls and beyond, I guarantee there is one near where you work or live.”

GreatLIFE also is collecting non-perishable food for Feeding South Dakota, which is experiencing increased demand as it ramps up its mobile food distribution.

“We know how important good nutrition is to overall health, and we want to make it easy for our members to bring in donations that will go directly to people in need,” Ovenden said.