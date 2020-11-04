From football to financial services, Iowan’s career change leads to opportunity in Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Nov. 4, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Central Bank.

Growing up on an Iowa farm “in the middle of cornfields,” there wasn’t a sport Justin Mohning didn’t like.

“But as I got older, football turned out to be my favorite by far,” said Mohning. That led him into the coaching profession at the small-college level.

“It was wonderful,” he said. “But after about 10 years coaching, I was getting worn out.”

His time in coaching had taught him that one of this favorite parts of the job was recruiting. And, he realized he could translate those skills working with people to a new career: insurance.

“Recruiting is a form of sales, so it was something I was already trained and prepared to do,” he said. “But still, insurance was a totally new game.”

He moved to Sioux Falls, got a job selling health insurance, and then his dad came to him with a suggestion.

“He saw an opening for a sales executive with Central Insurance. It was closer to home, and he was really adamant that I apply,” Mohning said. “Long story short, if your dad wants you to do something, it’s best to appease him. I applied.”

He interviewed with the principal of the agency, “and I was completely impressed by the way they do business and how they want to make things impactful for people,” he said. “It ended up being the perfect fit, and I would have never applied if not for my dad.”

That was in 2014 in Cherokee, near his hometown in Iowa. He’s now an assistant vice president for Central Insurance and splits his time between the agency’s locations, including Sioux Falls where Central Insurance came into the market with Central Bank earlier this year. Mohning’s office is based out of Central Bank’s office on Western Avenue south of 57th Street.

“We’re a full-service agency, anywhere from personal, home and auto coverages to commercial – business insurance and employee benefits – to farm and agricultural business insurance,” Mohning said.

“We have dedicated professionals in each area, so we can look at risk and provide solutions to specifically meet that individual’s or business’ needs.”

Central Insurance is a family-owned business and has a true family atmosphere, he added.

“The owners, Tim and John Brown, are the kind of guys anybody would want to work for,” he said. “They care about their employees and their customers. And, they want to see the right thing done by each of them. That filters down from them to the head of our agency, William Cochran-Bray, and I hope that filters from me as the sales manager to the rest of our team.”

Mohning said he hopes to add to his team in Sioux Falls and that “it’s wonderful to be back” in the city.

“Sioux Falls is such a forward-thinking, growing community, and there’s still a real sense of community even though it is growing rapidly,” he said. “It’s great to be able to sit down and talk with people who have great stories of success. I see all of that when I come back in Sioux Falls – the great Midwestern values, the hard work, the dedication – those are the things that make it fun to do business with people.”

Looking back, he has no regrets trading the stadium sidelines for the insurance world, he said.

“Ten years ago, if you’d have asked me where I’d be in 10 years, this would not have been close to on my radar, but that’s the great thing about the curveballs in life,” he said. “If you’re open to things, it can end up being the best move you’ve ever made. It’s been great. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Insurance products are not a deposit. Not FDIC insured. Not insured by any federal government agency. Not guaranteed by the bank. May go down in value.