From radio to commercial real estate, new broker finds a story behind every property

April 28, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Autumn Kaufhold, a commercial real estate broker with Van Buskirk Cos.

Name: Autumn Kaufhold

Hometown: Sioux Falls

How did you get connected to your industry?

While working closely with business owners in radio advertising sales, one person I met along the way was Ryan Tysdal, aka “Radio Ryan.” When he made the move into commercial real estate, we stayed in touch. He approached me throughout the years bragging — OK, maybe it was just his passion — about how much he loved his career and how it compared to radio advertising sales. It always piqued my interest because I love business and building relationships, and Ryan never gives up. When he approached me late last year, it was perfect timing, and I was ready to make the move because of the stellar reputation of VBC. With his positive encouragement and extensive knowledge, he continues to be my go-to guy at Van Buskirk Cos.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Besides meeting with business owners and finding the perfect space to fit their business needs, I absolutely love that every building and parcel of land has a story to tell. One example is an office building I showed that was once a hotel for couples coming to our city to get residency before getting a divorce. Even the plans have a history of their own, which I found when I recently reviewed building plans from the 1950s that were sepia toned in color and full of coffee stains. History interests me, and I like to imagine what people who had a dream to start a business in Sioux Falls endured through to live that dream. I’m excited to play a small part in helping those reach their business dreams today!

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

I like that Sioux Falls is a place where strangers say hello. It’s a city that continues to thrive and grow. Sioux Falls is a community of people working together to achieve greatness.

Describe Buskirk Cos. in three words.

Visionaries Building Communities.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Professionally, I see myself high-fiving Mike Van Buskirk after confirming that I’ve hit my stride in the business, sitting down with Steve Van Buskirk working a land deal together and walking past Chad Van Buskirk’s office returning a genuine “good morning” greeting! Personally, I see myself celebrating seven years of marriage to my handsome husband, Sean, and cheerleading my kids through their pre-teen and teenage years! Oh, and all my “preventative beauty maintenance” will finally be paying off, and I’ll look like I did in my 30s! 😉