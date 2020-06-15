From reopening to wearing masks, Sioux Falls weighs in on COVID-19 recovery

0 shares Share

June 15, 2020

Most Sioux Falls residents think the city eased COVID-19 restrictions about the right time, and most believe in wearing masks, according to a new survey from SiouxFalls.Business and the Augustana Research Institute.

More than 700 readers shared insights into how they’re approaching reopening and recovery during COVID-19 in an open survey conducted from June 1-8. It is not a scientific survey, but it does include representation from all age groups. Respondents were about 70 percent female and 30 percent male.

Our respondents also reflect a few populations. They are most likely English speakers. They are more likely to own a home. And they likely are engaged with news, or they would not have found the survey. So keep those things in mind to avoid thinking this survey should stand as representative for the entire community.

The majority of respondents felt Sioux Falls reopened at just about the right time.

Nearly half said the timing seemed about right, while 36 percent said it was too soon and 15 percent said it wasn’t soon enough.

“I was skeptical at first, but so far things seem to be going OK,” one respondent said.

“I initially thought it was too soon – but when you look at the numbers of new cases, the trend line was going down. So I think it was about right,” another agreed.

Others had more split opinions.

“It felt like we went from zero to 60 in one a week’s time period, before we really had any idea if starting to open up would cause a rise in cases,” one said.

“I think the full opening was too soon, would have liked to see the limited opening of bars and restaurants for a bit longer to find out impact before full unrestricted opening,” another suggested.

“I feel the business community would have been better served with an immediate lockdown for three to four weeks to really flatten the curve,” another respondent said. “Now it will be dealing with a wishy-washy plan for the next eight months.”

Many commented on the inconsistent approaches by businesses, and others said they are concerned about potential spikes in cases because of the approach to reopening.

“So many people and businesses suffered and could not bear any more,” another respondent said. “The economy supports the people financially as well as providing dignity and worth.”

Responses varied some by age. People 18 to 24 were most likely to say the reopening was on just about the right time frame – at 64 percent – while the remainder said it was too soon.

Those 50 to 64 appeared most eager for reopening. Eighteen percent said it wasn’t soon enough – the highest of any age range – while 54 percent said it was just about right and 28 percent said it was too soon.

Those 65 and older were most likely to say reopening was too soon at 42 percent, though 44 percent still said they thought the timing was right.

Those 35 to 49 were divided, with 44 percent saying it was about right while 40 percent thought it was too soon and the rest thought it wasn’t soon enough.

“I think we could have really reduced the spread if we extended it another two weeks or so. But considering the hospitals aren’t full, as long as they have room, it works,” one respondent said. “People are still going to get sick. I will do the best on my own to keep it from being me or my family.”

Another took an equally measured stance.

“At first I thought it was too soon, but after being back in the office my tune has changed,” the person said. “I think businesses and people are handling the situation responsibly – for the most part. We are certainly not in the clear, and I think that is being missed by some patrons. This thing isn’t over, but it is nice to be able to see people in person again.”

COVID-19 also has started to more directly impact the lives of people respondents know. More than half said they now know someone who has had the virus. That’s up from 27 percent when we surveyed in April.

Masks matter

A solid majority of respondents – 78 percent – said they believe wearing a mask helps slow the spread of COVID-19.

There also was a statistically significant difference in how men and women view wearing a mask.

Eighty-one percent of women said masks helped slow the spread of COVID-19, while 73 percent of men did.

A majority of all respondents, 54 percent, also said they would be more likely to support a business if it required all patrons to wear masks. Seventeen percent would be less likely to support the business, and the rest said it would not make a difference.

“I understand why businesses are asking for this,” one respondent said. “While personally I do not believe masks to be that effective, a business must make decisions with the entire population at their business as safe as possible … in this time of uncertainty, it makes sense businesses would do anything possible even if the effectiveness is not 100 percent certain.”

Here’s a sense of the divide.

One respondent answered, “Absolutely, I have gone more frequently to businesses who require masks, and I avoid businesses I discovered that did not. It’s safe.”

The next respondent countered, “Absolutely absurd that people are required to wear masks!!!”

Many respondents said they view mask requirements as a sign that businesses care about them and their employees.

“I want to patronize places who are treating this as the serious matter that it is,” one said.

Some noted research and experiences in other countries showing masks slow the spread of disease, while others speculated it would disadvantage their immune system and said they believed they were better off taking vitamins.

“I hate the darn things but understand that once again we ‘vulnerables’ probably need to take extra precautions,” another respondent said.

SiouxFalls.Business will release more survey results this week and next, including a look at how you feel about returning to restaurants, going back to work and attending places of worship.