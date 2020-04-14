Full-service fuel pumping expands to more stores

0 shares Share

April 14, 2020

More convenience stores in Sioux Falls are beginning to offer full-service fuel pumping and curbside pickup of items.

In late March, Taylor’s Pantry at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue added the pumping service on weekday afternoons as a way to assist customers trying to limit contact because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers curbside pickup.

Now, Hy-Vee and Kum & Go are rolling out the services.

At Hy-Vee convenience stores, the service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, according to a news release from the company. Customers can use the call button on the pump or call the phone number posted on the pump.

Items from the convenience store also can be ordered and delivered to the customer’s vehicle. Payment can be made with cash or credit card.

Kum & Go started with a pilot program in early April in the Des Moines area and is expanding the full-service pumping and curbside pickup across 12 states. Hours will vary by store, but the services generally will be offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The only Sioux Falls convenience store that won’t have the services is the one at Minnesota Avenue and Fifth Street.

For fueling, customers will call the store once they’re at the pump. Payment can be by cash or credit card. For curbside pickup, customers should call the store to place their order.

“We are always looking for ways to better safeguard our customers and associates,” Tanner Krause, president of Kum & Go, said in a statement. “Going back to our roots to provide a full-service fueling option can help people maintain social distancing and avoid common touch points. Our stores provide essential services and goods, and we are proud to be able support our communities during these challenging times.”

Casey’s General Stores, Get-N-Go and Holiday Stationstores have not added the service yet.