Fully finished condo available in downtown’s premier building

May 28, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Jay Zea of RE/MAX Professionals Inc.

Enjoy the best of downtown living immediately when you move into this fully finished condominium inside immaculate Washington Square.

You’ll take in expansive views of the Sioux Falls skyline from the sixth floor of 350 S. Main Ave. in this two-bedroom, two-bath condo offering 1,900 square feet.

“Not only is this home fully finished, but it’s filled with extra amenities,” listing agent Jay Zea said.

An open floor plan features floor-to-ceiling windows, shaded with remote-controlled power blinds.

A gleaming kitchen includes a six-burner Italian gas range, large center island and built-in refrigerator.

“It’s a first-class kitchen – sleek and sophisticated,” Zea said.

Wake up to views of downtown in two spacious bedrooms that include en suite baths with heated floors.

“And there’s generous closet space in each bedroom,” Zea said. “If you’re downsizing, you’re still going to have plenty of space here.”

A wrap-around terrace offers the perfect place for your morning coffee or evening beverage.

“The views are fantastic,” Zea said. “Whether you’re using it to privately unwind or host a gathering, you’re going to love the outdoor space as much in the indoor.”

Your home includes two stalls in the secured underground parking garage, which includes a wash bay and secured storage bays for each home in the building.

A homeowners association covers heat and air conditioning, water and sewer, hot and soft water, trash and recycling, snow, lawn and common-area maintenance.

“There really is nothing like living at Washington Square,” Zea said. “From the moment you walk in, the grandeur of the lobby illustrates the quality of the entire building.”

An eighth-floor community lounge includes a full kitchen, leading to an expansive deck overlooking the city.

“It’s such a complete, easy lifestyle,” Zea said. “All of downtown is out your front door.”

This Executive Home is listed for $895,000. Washigton Square also has three partially finished units available. For information, contact Jay Zea at at 605-376-6471 or jay@jayzearealestate.com.