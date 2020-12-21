Furniture Mart USA announces leadership transition, big Sioux Falls expansion

0 shares Share

As the longtime CEO of Furniture Mart USA retires, the company has announced its new leadership team and its plans to start a major addition to its Sioux Falls headquarters.

Jim Heinitz has been part of the company’s more than 40-year history and served as CEO since 2008. He will step down from that role Jan. 1 and continue to serve on the board of directors.

Jim Heinitz

Heinitz came to the furniture retailer, founded by friend Bill Hinks, as a second career. He had spent more than three decades coaching and was the winningest football coach in Augustana University history.

Furniture Mart USA has grown to become the nation’s 35th largest furniture retailer, with four divisions — Furniture Mart, Ashley HomeStore, Unclaimed Freight and Carpet One — and has more than 45 stores in 34 communities across six states.

Bill Hinks

“Jim Heinitz is a winner – in athletics, in retail and in life,” Hinks said in a statement.

“His common sense, people skills and competitive nature helped drive our growth and success over the past decade. Sales increased by 133 percent with the addition of 20 new stores during Jim’s time as CEO. He has been our quarterback during a pivotal point in our company’s history.”

Following Heinitz’s retirement as CEO, the organization will be led by:

• Bill Hinks, founder and chairman of the board. An entrepreneur and philanthropist, Hinks is a two-time recipient of the Ashley HomeStore Chairman’s Award and a member of the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

• Tami Wallenstein, executive vice president, is the lead buyer on all accessory purchases. She also works with accounting, human resources and philanthropic requests. Wallenstein has been with the organization for 35 years.

• Gordy Wallenstein, president, has been with Furniture Mart USA for 41 years. He evaluates inventory levels, productivity and selects showroom inventory with the buying team, researching market trends, current fashions and potential suppliers.

• Cory Price, president of strategic planning and company development, brings together Furniture Mart USA’s sales and marketing efforts through leading the customer experience teams. In addition, Price has served as corporate pilot for the past 10 years.

• Troy Eichmann, chief operating officer, is responsible for company operations and the strategic operational direction of Furniture Mart USA. He oversees the company delivery process, supply chain management, operations of the distribution centers and customer delivery. Eichmann has held leadership positions with Fortune 100 companies, including Delta Air Lines and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

“I am delighted with the strength and experience of our leadership team and confident that not only will we continue to grow but we will continue to provide great value and service to our customers at the same time,” Hinks said. “I intend to remain an active part of this leadership team, too, in my role as chairman. We will open our 31st Ashley HomeStore in just a few days, which is no small feat considering the challenges of this past year.”

The new location opens Dec. 29 in a former Younkers department store in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Next spring, Furniture Mart is planning to start a 275,000-square-foot expansion of its corporate headquarters and distribution center in north Sioux Falls.

Excavation on the project has started. When complete, it will bring the corporate facility to more than 600,000 square feet, making it one of the state’s largest freestanding buildings.

Inside the corporate headquarters, the company recently more than doubled its customer service operation by adding 55 workstations.

“Retail in general, and the furniture industry in particular, has been put to the test this year,” Heinitz said. “We are proving that strong relationships and a commitment to customer service can help you not only overcome these challenges but actually grow and thrive during unprecedented times.”