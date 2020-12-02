Gage Brothers announces new president, board chair

0 shares Share

Dec. 2, 2020

Joe Bunkers has been named the new president and chairman of the board at Sioux Falls-based Gage Brothers Concrete Products.

Bunkers has been with Gage for 21 years, holding positions in drafting, quality control, sales and operations.

He succeeds Tom Kelley, who died in October and had held the position since 2001.

“Though the death of former president Tom Kelley was untimely, Tom made sure that Joe and the Gage Brothers team was prepared and ready for this transition,” the company said in a statement, calling Bunkers a leader who has “proven himself to be a highly knowledgeable and committed company advocate.”

Bunkers, a USD graduate, has taking on multiple industry leadership roles through the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to continue to build on the groundwork that has been put in place,” Bunkers said.

“A monumental shift has been happening at Gage Brothers over the last several years, and our team is ready for this new chapter in our history. The Gages have believed in and supported me since I first started here, and Tom has spent the last 20 years teaching me. It is with pride and humility that I accept this calling to lead Gage Brothers into the future.”

The company also thanked its customers and partners for their continued support.