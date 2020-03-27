Gas station adds full service at pumps

1.2k shares Share

March 27, 2020

A Sioux Falls gas station is adapting to possible customer concerns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and has started offering full service at its fuel pumps.

Taylor’s Pantry at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue began the service Friday.

The optional service is available from 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays at no extra charge.

“My family has been in the gas station business since the 1930s. I grew up in the full-service days,” co-owner Heather Taylor said. “People were concerned that the pumps and PIN pads weren’t being sanitized, and we have been doing that, but to relieve stressors for those people who might be elderly or have health concerns, we thought we could offer that service to them and make sure they’re getting their gas and that service and staying healthy at the same time.”

Attendants in green vests are available to help anyone who requests the service. If an employee isn’t outside, customers can call inside the store at 339-1500 for service.

Taylor said customers need to insert their credit cards in the pump so that workers don’t come into contact with them.

She noted that the gas station recently installed the newest software and readers on its pumps to help ensure that credit card numbers can’t be stolen.

Merchandise and food inside Taylor’s Pantry and GoodSpirits Fine Wine & Liquor are available with curbside service, but customers can come into the store to shop, Taylor said. She’s limiting the number of shoppers in the store to nine at one time.