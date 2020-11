0 shares Share

Nov. 10, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Oct. 19 was $2.5 million for a home in the Indian Hills neighborhood near Good Earth State Park.

The five-bedroom, six-bath home was built in 1991. It has 8,500 square feet and sits on a gated 7-acre lot with a creek and pond. Features include an indoor pool with an electric roof and an all-glass four-season room.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Oct. 19:

10. 47222 S. Rhonda Ave., $477,000

9. 46734 277th St., Lennox; $487,000

8. 604 N. Willow Creek Ave., $489,000

7. 7220 S. Garden Court, $510,000

6. 4400 S. Vista Lane, $525,000

5. 27095 Deer Hollow Court, Harrisburg; $612,500

4. 2309 S. Copper Crest Trail, $650,000

3. 48455 254th St., Garretson; $678,000

2. 216 W. 77th St., $804,000

1. 48032 Indian Hills Court, $2.5 million