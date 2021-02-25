Get ready for this: An ’80s-themed apartment complex is ahead

0 shares Share

Feb. 25, 2021

An old-school vibe will meet modern living when a one-of-a-kind apartment complex opens this year on the southeast side of Sioux Falls.

“It’s one of those projects that kind of leaves you speechless even trying to describe it,” said Drew O’Brien, regional manager for Lloyd Cos.

Lloyd is developing and managing The Rowe on 57th, a multiphase community along 57th Street and Bahnson Avenue.

“We’re trying to make sure we create a home that makes a ton of sense for everybody, but the identity is awesome,” O’Brien continued.

“It’s like you jumped in a tornado and landed in the ’80s but with some modern, tech twists.”

It starts with the logo and signage, a handblown glass tube neon sign, and continues in the clubhouse, where “you’ll feel like you traveled back in time,” he added.

Some of the features are still a surprise, but this give you a sense of what’s ahead:

“Instead of cocktail tables and booth lounges, we’re doing Ms. Pac-Man game tables,” O’Brien said. “They’re literally functioning, old school.”

The intent is to create a community designed for Instagram, he added.

“We have about 1,900 square feet of vinyl we’re putting throughout the property, so we’re looking to do lots of design elements and Instagramable moments,” he said.

“The cool stuff that makes you stop and take a picture and share with friends. Unique and fun and goofy.”

The Rowe will be built in phases, and the first 16 apartments in a flats-style building have one-, two- and three-bedroom options.

“It’s a really cool rail house feel because they’re longer from front to back, flat, and we don’t have a lot of them, but the ones we have had have been super popular, so we’re excited to get more of it,” O’Brien said, adding those will be ready for the first residents by the end of April.

After that, it’s a 36-unit building that will be ready at the beginning of June.

“And to bring in that unique feel, we have really cool sheet vinyl that looks like white marble with bright gold grout, so there’s going to be features you wouldn’t expect to see.”

Additional phases will continue through this year and into next.

The outdoor space is an area where Lloyd also is “really stepping up our game,” O’Brien added. “We’re really activating the space and looking at things like life-size chess.”

It also will include a large swimming pool, and outdoor activity and cooking space.

Rents will start from $855 and reach $1,215.

“This demographic wants something affordable and something that will give them an opportunity for an active lifestyle,” O’Brien said. “I could see a 12-year-old kid having as much fun as a 30-year-old.”