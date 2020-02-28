Giving Back for February

0 shares Share

Feb. 29, 2020

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back in February.

Altar’d State

Through Altar’d State’s Mission Monday, stores donate 10 percent of net proceeds from Monday sales to charity. The Banquet recently received $5,354. Through April 13, the store in The Empire Mall is working with Almost Home Canine Rescue.

Altar’d State recently organized a coat drive, and employees acquired 50 of the store’s coats to donate to Union Gospel Mission.

Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores’ annual campaign for Hope for the Warriors raised $1.1 million. The national nonprofit is dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families. For 15 days in November, customers had the opportunity to round up their purchases at Casey’s convenience stores, with the extra amount going to the organization.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant at 2209 W. 57th St. donates 10 percent of sales from 4 to 9 p.m. every Monday to charities. In February, the restaurant donated more than $270 to Active Generations programs and the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. A special fundraiser on Feb. 11 raised $100 for 211 services through the Helpline Center. Here are the organizations that will benefit next month: March 2, DakotAbilities; March 9, Alzheimer’s Association; March 16, Community Outreach; March 23, TeamMates of Sioux Falls; March 30, LSS of South Dakota. Navarrete’s is hosting an extra fundraiser on March 15, with 100 percent of proceeds going to LifeScape. An all-you-can-eat taco bar will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is accepting applications until April 1 for its building trades scholarship program. The foundation will award $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who will be attending a college, university or technical institute and majoring in a field of study related to the homebuilding industry. Details and applications are available at hbacarefoundation.com.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is seeking applications for its annual Repair Affair program. The goal is to make homes more accessible for the elderly or those with a permanent physical disability. Labor will be donated by volunteers, and materials will be purchased through a grant received by the foundation and the Housing Division of the city of Sioux Falls. The event, which is June 2, is sponsored by Great Western Bank. If you or someone you know is in need of accessibility-related projects, contact the foundation at 605-361-8322 or visit hbasiouxempire.com. Applications are due April 16.

Sioux Falls Winter Carnival

Events throughout the nine days of the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival, including a gala, raised $152,119 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.