Giving Back for February

Feb. 26, 2021

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back for February.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. and several downtown businesses raised $6,525 for Friends of the Big Sioux River during the holiday shopping season. DTSF’s annual charity program raised funds by selling $15 coupon booklets at 33 downtown retailers, with Black Hills Federal Credit Union and Minuteman Press sponsoring this year’s effort.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mex Catering

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mex Catering delivered over 80 pairs of new tennis shoes to children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Navarrete collected money to buy the footwear during his third annual shoe drive.

Friessen Development Inc./Lake Lorraine/GFP

Friessen Development Inc., the developer of Lake Lorraine, has started to open the lake to special groups for fishing through a partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks. Students from Hayward Elementary were part of the first event, which was held in memory of outdoorsman Scott Gackle, who died in an ATV accident in 2019. The event was spearheaded by Gackle’s friend Dustin Taylor. The Outdoor Campus provided the fishing equipment, and volunteers helped the students. Each child was given a fishing pole to take home.

Nrdvana/Windy City Bites

Black-owned businesses Nrdvana and Windy City Bites are “racing” during Black History Month to see which can raise the most money for The Banquet. The two have been collecting donations, and the food truck is leading the “nerdy” consignment store and gaming lounge $560 to $527 as of Wednesday. They’ll be making a final push Sunday. Windy City Bites is serving its Soul Food Sunday menu and will be parked outside Nrdvana at 2109 W. 49th St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nrdvana will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Nrdy Brdy Lounge is hosting a Pokemon Trading Card Game event from noon to 4 p.m.

Denny Sanford Premier Center

Barks and Brews raised more than $10,000 in donations and food for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The inaugural event, which was organized by the staff at Denny Sanford Premier Center and was part of the Sioux Falls Alive initiative, created an indoor dog park. Dog lovers could attend for free with a single donation, and they received a free drink ticket.

Furniture Mart USA

Customers shopping at the Furniture Mart, Unclaimed Freight Furniture and Ashley HomeStore have an opportunity to earn additional savings and help feed the hungry in their community at the same time. Now through March 29, a $20 donation or 10 nonperishable food items qualifies for an extra 10 percent discount on any in-store purchase. The Hunger Relief Campaign will include all 45 Furniture Mart USA stores in 34 communities across six states. Donations collected in Sioux Falls will be given to The Salvation Army, an agency partner of Feeding South Dakota.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is donating $100,000 to Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ charity in honor of the Chiefs’ AFC championship win and their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. Hy-Vee encouraged Kansas City fans to send encouragement to the team via social media ahead of the big games and pledged to donate $1 for every reaction or share of Hy-Vee’s social media posts – up to $100,000 – to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The charity, established in 2019, supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.

Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is seeking applications for its annual Repair Affair program. The goal is to make homes more accessible for the low income and elderly or those with a permanent disability. Labor will be donated by volunteers, and materials will be purchased through a grant received by the foundation and the Housing Division of the city of Sioux Falls. The event, which is June 8, is sponsored by Great Western Bank and Xcel Energy. If you or someone you know is in need of accessibility-related projects, contact the foundation at 605-361-8322 or visit hbasiouxempire.com. Applications are due April 15.

Has your organization given back to the community? Or do you know an individual who proves one person can make a difference? Email us at jodi@siouxfalls.business.