Giving Back for January

Jan. 29, 2021

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back for January.

Fareway

Fareway has presented a check for nearly $315,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps for its Toys for Tots campaign, which provides toys to children during the holiday season. In addition, more than 100 pallets of toys were collected and donated. Monetary and toy donations were accepted at all 124 Fareway store locations before Christmas.

Mary Chilton Daughters of the American Revolution Foundation

The Mary Chilton Daughters of the American Revolution Foundation has created an annual grant for $50,000 that will benefit organizations in Sioux Falls. The new Dorothy Day Davenport Grant will be awarded to a nonprofit or civic group to substantially aid or directly accomplish a mission-based, community partnership project. Davenport was a founding member of the local chapter in 1915. According to her bequest, the late civic leader wanted “to make Sioux Falls a better and happier place in which to live” through DAR’s mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The Sioux Falls chapter will continue to award its regular grants and mini grants throughout the year. It also provides an annual award to the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation for teacher grants and funds scholarships at Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls. This year, a total of $170,000 will be distributed in grants by the Mary Chilton DAR Foundation. Information about applying for the grants is available at DAR-MaryChiltonFoundation.org.

“The Voice of Liberty,” a book about women’s suffrage, was funded through a grant from the Mary Chilton DAR Foundation to the South Dakota Historical Society.

Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods has concluded its annual Sioux Empire United Way campaign. This year’s employee campaign total topped $620,000, a record-breaking amount for the company that employs more than 3,500 in Sioux Falls.

