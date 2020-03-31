Giving Back for March

0 shares Share

March 31, 2020

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back in March.

International Women Build Week

Nearly 100 women from seven Sioux Falls businesses volunteered as part of International Women Build Week to build walls, paint and more on houses for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls. The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and Lowe’s served as sponsors. In addition to women from those businesses, the following organizations also took part: Thrivent’s Two Rivers Region, Harris Law & Co., Wells Fargo, Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union and Raven Industries.

Knights of Columbus, Holy Spirit Catholic Church

The Knights of Columbus from Holy Spirit Catholic Church donated laundry soap to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, which serves more than 150 guests each night. The men’s organization held a breakfast and silent auction to raise money. In addition to the shelter’s laundry needs, there’s enough soap for guests to wash their own belongings and for the St. Francis House and its guests.

Midco

With schools and universities forced to hold classes online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Midco is providing free internet service to qualifying households. The Midco Internet Basics package will be offered until June 15.