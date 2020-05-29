Giving Back for May

0 shares Share

May 29, 2020

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back in May.

Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation

The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation has awarded $100,000 in Public School Proud Grants to educators in the Sioux Falls School District. Educators applied for up to $10,000 to purchase creative, inventive and hands-on materials that are not financed by tax dollars. The foundation awarded 32 grants with an average amount of $3,102. Corporate donors include Verizon; Graham Automotive Group; Independent Insurance Agents of Sioux Falls; Sammons Financial Group/Midland National; Sanford Health; Avera; The First National Bank in Sioux Falls; First Premier Bank/Bankcard; Raven Industries; Scheels; SDN Communications; Anthony Pizer of Thrivent Financial; Architecture Incorporated; CorTrust Bank; Cutler Law Firm LLP; Dakota Sports; Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith LLP; Eide Bailly LLP; First Bank & Trust; Hy-Vee; KELOLAND Media Group; Marsh & McLennan Agency; Omnitech; POET; Reliabank; School Bus Inc.; Scooter’s; Sioux Valley Energy; Vance Thompson Vision; Wells Fargo; Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith; Closet Pros Inc.; Dakota Vision Center; First Dakota National Bank; and Kouri Insurance. The Education Foundation also receives financial support from the Mary Chilton Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution Foundation, the Sioux Steel Company Foundation, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation and the Midco Foundation.

Mikaela Haskell and Megan Hannemann at Hawthorne Elementary received the largest grant – $9,127 – for Dashing to Success. They will purchase Dash robotics kits, sketch pads and iPads that can be used by Hawthorne students.

Rosenbauer America

Rosenbauer America is donating 24,000 KN95 masks to first responders as a thank you for their dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks will be distributed to fire departments across the U.S. and Canada. Rosenbauer’s purchase of the 24,000 masks also is helping the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund with 100 percent of the purchase price donated to the charity. The nonprofit provides college scholarships to veterans and military family members.

Capt. Neil Sjostrom of the Roseville Fire Department in Minnesota accepts donated masks from Rosenbauer dealer Steve Harris.

LoveOurRoof

LoveOurRoof in Tea teamed up with its local distribution partners and replaced the roof at no charge for a veteran of the Marines who was in need.

NorthWestern Energy

NorthWestern Energy has given $10,000 to Horizon Health Foundation in support of its COVID-19 efforts. The donation will be used to provide personal protection equipment to Horizon Health Care workers and to help keep staff employed. The nonprofit organization has 32 health centers in 22 rural communities across South Dakota.

Sylvan Learning

Sylvan Learning is leading a fundraising drive with the mission of providing children in the Tea Area School District with games and toys to enjoy this summer. For information, contact Michelle McGuckin at 605-362-4885.

Cows & Cacti

Cows & Cacti designed T-shirts, tanks and totes for the mayor’s 100 miles in 100 days fitness challenge and is donating part of the proceeds to the One Sioux Falls Fund. So far, more than $4,100 has been raised. The challenge to walk or run 100 miles goes through July.

Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation has presented $1,000 scholarships to two Sioux Falls students. Cheyenne Miller plans to study architecture at SDSU and Patrick Wilde will pursue a degree in construction management at SDSU.

Sunny’s Pizzeria

Sunny’s Pizzeria is donating $2 for every pizza sold during the week of Memorial Day to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Augustana University

During Augustana University’s annual Giving Day on May 15, alumni, students, parents, staff, faculty, coaches, administrators and friends contributed nearly 600 gifts to the university, totaling more than $330,000. Augustana more than doubled its goal and established a new record.