Giving Back for October

Oct. 30, 2020

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back for October.

GreatLIFE Cares Foundation

The Challenge for Change golf event at Willow Run Golf Course organized by the GreatLIFE Cares Foundation raised almost $90,000 for GreatLIFE and community youth programs. Funding will support TeamMates mentoring, the Youth Entrepreneur program and Play Everything clinics. Two dozen community organizations and school systems also each received $1,700. In addition, the winning team at the golf event designated five organizations to fund. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, Collision, Young Life, the Sioux Falls School District and McCrossan Boys Ranch received donations ranging from $625 to $7,500.

Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation has awarded nearly $70,000 in grants to local nonprofits whose work is focused on lifting up and advancing opportunities for disadvantaged individuals, families and children throughout the Sioux Falls area. The grants were awarded through a fund called Opening Door that is supported by eight endowments. Grants went to Teddy Bear Den, The Community Outreach, Washed Clean Addiction and Recovery Ministry, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, Sioux Falls Hope Coalition, St. Francis House, St. Vincent de Paul, Toy Lending Library of South Dakota, Bethany Christian Services, The Banquet and Sioux Empire Community Theatre.

Ballard Spahr

Ballard Spahr has donated $1,000 to East River Legal Services in honor of the pro bono contributions by attorneys Mary Akkerman, Joshua Brown and Daniel Fritz and paralegal Elizabeth Yarman. The Philadelphia-based firm recognized lawyers from each of its offices. The Sioux Falls team began advocating in 2019 on behalf of a 91-year-old woman with dementia and physical infirmities whose son fraudulently conveyed the deed to her farm for his benefit. They spent more than 500 hours advocating for the client to get her home back, recently reaching a settlement agreement. The law firm also will donate $250 to a charity in honor of Sioux Falls lawyers named to a pro bono honor roll.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has donated diapers to families with babies and toddlers in Lake Andes. The national retailer and its charitable distribution partner, Good360, teamed up with White Swan Recovery to provide resources to families living in the tribe’s White Swan housing community. Through Bed Beth and & Beyond’s Bringing Home Everywhere program, $10 million worth of essential items are being donated to communities suffering from the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

JDS Industries

JDS Industries held its annual fall rally to kick off United Way week. Team members heard from a nonprofit that benefits from funding through the Sioux Empire United Way and raised money through a corn hole tournament, speed bingo and a raffle of gift baskets made up by each department. Through those fundraising efforts and pledges, JDS team members exceeded their goal and increased giving by 10 percent from last year’s record level.

Parks Marina

Parks Marina of Sioux Falls and East Lake Okoboji in Iowa has donated $575 to the Abben Cancer Center in Spencer, Iowa. Proceeds came from the sale of Barefoot Bar breast cancer awareness T-shirts and a special “Booby Drink” sold at Snappers Turtle Bay Cafe.