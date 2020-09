0 shares Share

Sept. 30, 2020

Giving Back recognizes businesses and organizations that are helping our communities. Here’s a look at who gave back for September.

Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids

Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids raised $230,000 for local youth sports organizations through this year’s Legends events. That brings the amount donated since 2005 to $2.575 million. The $230,000 will support the Legends scholarship program, the Legends Foundation for Youth Grant Program and the Folds of Honor Grant. Youth sports organizations are encouraged to apply for upcoming grants by Oct. 9. Priority is given to projects and organizations that have substantial volunteer involvement and missions that support those of Legends. The registration form is available at legendsforkids.org.

Black Hills Federal Credit Union

Black Hills Federal Credit Union collected 75,000 school supplies from members, businesses and the communities it serves through its annual drive. Those items were donated to more than 60 area schools on both sides of the state, including Lowell Elementary in Sioux Falls. Educators distribute the supplies to students as needed.