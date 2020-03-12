Glo hotel to hold hiring event

0 shares Share

The new Glo Best Western hotel at Dawley Farm Village is nearing its opening and starting to hire more staff.

It will hold walk-in interviews today and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Barrel House, 4701 E. 54th St.

Glo is hiring full- and part-time guest service agents, night auditors, housekeepers, breakfast attendants and maintenance staff for a variety of shifts at 24 to 40 hours per week. It also has openings for a front office manager, an executive head housekeeper and an assistant head of housekeeping.

To learn more about the listings and apply online, click here.

The 79-room, boutique-style Glo hotel is scheduled to open at the end of March.