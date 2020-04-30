Golf + meals to go in one easy trip

0 shares Share

April 30, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Whether you’re finishing a round of golf or just looking for a different to-go restaurant option, GreatLIFE’s clubhouses have you covered.

While you can’t dine in yet, you can get lots of menu items served for takeout, with curbside pickup as an option.

Check out the menus for these GreatLIFE dining spots, and from there it’s as easy as calling in an order.

Duffer’s Bar and Grill

Classic burgers, chicken tenders, pizza, wings and hot dogs highlight the menu at Duffer’s Bar and Grill. There are locations at Bakker Crossing Golf Course south of Sioux Falls, Central Valley in Hartford, Rocky Run in Dell Rapids and Worthington Golf Club in Worthington, Minn.

To see the menu at Bakker Crossing, featuring carryout specials on wings, pizza and burger meals, click here. Call 605-368-9700 to order.

To reach Central Valley, with specials on burgers, chicken tenders, pizza, quesadillas and wings, call 605-528-6122.

To reach Rocky Run, featuring pizza, appetizers, sandwiches and burgers, call 605-428-3498, ext. 304.

Duffer’s in Worthington is offering rotating carryout specials, including Philly sandwiches and tacos. Click here for information.

The Willows

Hopefully, it won’t be long before you can start to enjoy the great views from The Willows’ patio overlooking Willow Run. Until then, though, the menu never disappoints.

With specials on wings and pizza, family-style pastas and other great deals, there’s something for the whole family. Click here for details on the menu.

Plus, GreatLIFE members receive 10 percent off food and nonalcoholic beverages.

Just call 605-335-5900, ext. 4, to order.