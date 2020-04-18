Good Samaritan-related COVID-19 cases reach 40 people

0 shares Share

Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village in Sioux Falls has confirmed that 18 additional residents and 14 additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Residents and families have been notified, according to a statement from Sanford Health, which is part of Good Samaritan. That brings the total for the campus at 3901 S. Marion Road to 23 residents and 17 employees.

“It is important to note that the rapid increase in cases reported is due to an aggressive approach from the Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health to deploy more than 200 tests immediately following the first positive cases at the facility,” Sanford said in a statement.

“Many of the COVID-19 positive residents and staff remain asymptomatic. Sanford and the Society’s partnership and integrated care delivery system gives the Society quick access to Sanford Health’s testing capabilities, making it possible to prioritize testing for older adults in Society locations, as well as the employees providing care to them.”

Additional steps are being taken to isolate COVID-19 positive residents from others, Sanford said.

“Testing of residents and staff members will continue, as we remain committed to protecting our residents and staff members during this unprecedented pandemic.”