Gordmans begins going-out-of-business sale at Sioux Falls store

May 28, 2020

The Gordmans store on The Empire Mall campus has reopened and started its liquidation sale.

The parent company of Gordmans filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.

Most of the merchandise in the Sioux Falls store is marked at 10 percent off, and several items are marked as clearance. Signs advertise discounts of up to 40 percent.

Houston-based Stage Stores Inc. began temporarily closing stores in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shut down all remaining locations March 27. It has 738 stores that operate under a half-dozen brands. They began reopening earlier this month for liquidation sales.

Stage Stores is searching for a buyer and will suspend the liquidation sales if one is found, according to a statement earlier this month.

“The increasingly challenging market environment was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required us to temporarily close all of our stores and furlough the vast majority of our associates,” president and CEO Michael Glazer said. “Given these conditions, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions.”

Stage Stores acquired the Gordmans brand when the Omaha-based retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017. Gordmans and earlier variations of the business have been in Sioux Falls since at least 1990.

Stage Stores said it expects to honor gift cards and returns for the first 30 days after a store reopens.

Hours for the Sioux Falls store are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.