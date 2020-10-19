Gorgeous Lake Madison home comes fully furnished

0 shares Share

Oct. 19, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Justin Garry of Hegg Realtors.

There’s nothing to do but move in and start enjoying exceptional lakeside living with this outstanding, finished 1.5-story home at Lake Madison.

Located on the bayside at 6571 Peninsula Point Road, this three-bedroom, three-bath home was built in 2014 and feels like new.

“The layout, design and finishes are outstanding,” listing agent Justin Garry of Hegg Realtors said.

“The open main floor is perfect for daily living or a weekend escape, with a spacious kitchen, living and dining room accented by a fireplace and overlooking the water.”

The kitchen features two-tone cabinets, high-end appliances and a reverse osmosis system plumbed to the kitchen sink, fridge and ice maker.

The main floor has tile throughout with in-floor heat, including the master suite.

With a Sonos surround sound system in the living room, you can listen to your favorite music or watch a movie on a rainy day.

“The main level is surrounded by windows taking advantage of the waterfront views, and it walks directly out to a large covered deck that includes a gas grill and fire pit ready for entertaining your friends,” Garry said.

The upper level includes two bedrooms, a loft for bonus space and a full bath with dual vanities.

A finished, heated two-stall garage includes Amazing Space cabinetry and storage.

The home also comes fully furnished and includes two docks, two personal watercraft lifts and a ready-made covered patio with gas grill, gas firepit and an assortment of Adirondack and patio chairs.

“And, of course, the main attraction is the lake,” Garry said.

“You’ll enjoy 99 feet of sandy beach, plus a paved patio and firepit, and your boat or water toys are just steps away.”

This home will host an open house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

This Executive Home is listed for $724,900. For information, contact Justin Garry at 605-480-3418.