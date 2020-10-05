Gorgeous ranch home offers golf course views and countless upgrades

0 shares Share

Oct. 5, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Alex Soundy of Bender Realtors.

Look out onto the opening hole of Bakker Crossing Golf Course from this exceptional five-bedroom home filled with upgrades.

Located at 47199 Clubhouse Road, this nearly 5,000-square-foot home offers high-end finishes throughout that will make coming home an escape every day.

“It’s an ideal layout for families, with five bedrooms and five baths plus a home office,” said listing agent Alex Soundy of Bender Realtors.

“Plus it has such a clean, fresh, updated look. The design is first-class.”

The sprawling kitchen includes a large center island, Cambria granite counters, Thermador appliances and lots of extras.

“This home has amenities like an under-counter microwave, triple ovens and a range with a grill and custom hood,” Soundy said. “The chef in your family is going to love it.”

Wake up to heated flooring throughout the upstairs bedrooms and master suite.

“The master suite, again, delivers so many extras,” Soundy said.

“You’ll discover a heated towel rack, a Toto washlet, a walk-in shower with Toto and Hansgrohe water features, as well as a BainUltra soaking tub with chromotherapy, aromatherapy and a heated backrest. You can recharge here every single day.”

The lower level features a comfortable family room and so much space for entertaining.

“There’s a billiard room, plus a wet bar finished with custom cabinetry as well as a fridge, oven, Sub-Zero wine cooler and dishwasher. Everything you need is right here,” Soundy said.

Outdoors, another spacious place to relax and entertain awaits.

A huge second-story deck overlooks the first hole of Bakker Crossing and its scenic water feature.

“If you’re going to live on a golf course, this is the way to live on a golf course,” Soundy said.

“Add to that the oversized three-stall garage and its customizable storage and you’ve got a home that absolutely meets all your needs and more.”

This Executive Home is listed for $849,900. For information, contact Alex Soundy at 605-376-3700 or alex@benderco.com.