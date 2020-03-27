Got some time on your hands? Help these high-schoolers with a project

118 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 27, 2020

A group of students from New Tech High School could use some business feedback.

Lindsey Keiper’s Algebra I class started a “Shark Tank”-style project in February that was designed to last six weeks.

Keiper has run the project for eight years, but it has never taken a turn like this – with schools closed and students learning remotely because of COVID-19.

Students have created products and solved systems of equations to help them see real-life applications for math.

“Next, the students will work on their revenue, which will lead them to see where their revenue overtakes their expenses and they start making a profit,” Keiper said. “Although these details are loosely based in reality, the students appreciate the conversations.”

Typically, community partners have come to class to help guide students in their work.

But anyone can help by following this link to complete surveys and give the students feedback that will help them in honing their products.

You have until early April to complete the surveys.