Government relations leader thrives ‘representing great company with great culture’

Dec. 1, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Andrew Curley, director of government relations at Midco.

Name: Andrew Curley

Age: 32

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I was born in Sioux Falls, and so were my parents. When I was 7, my family moved to Grand Forks, N.D., for my dad’s job at UND, and we lived there through my high school years. We visited Sioux Falls frequently due to most of our extended family living here and my dad’s part-time role in the Air National Guard. My family ultimately moved back to Sioux Falls while I was in college, and I chose to start my career here after I graduated.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

First and foremost, family. My kids are growing up with their grandparents nearby and several cousins at their school. It’s a blessing to raise young children in that kind of environment, and we would not find that anywhere but Sioux Falls.

Beyond family, I truly believe Sioux Falls has the secret sauce: a growing, increasingly diverse, vibrant community that has kept its Midwestern charm. The career and community impact opportunities for young professionals are second to none, and we’re spoiled with amenities for a community our size. While every community has its challenges, the culture and leadership we have in this community leaves me confident in our future.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The culture. Midco has a tremendous culture based around doing the right thing for the right reasons and making things happen. That ethos permeates both the internal relationships within Midco and the services we provide to the communities we serve. Part of my role is telling the Midco story to external partners, and representing a great company with a great culture makes that task easier.

How did you get connected to your industry?

My path to a technology leader like Midco is probably different than most. While attending St. John’s University, I caught the political bug, became active in campaigns and switched my major to political science. After nearly a decade working in government and politics, I knew a role putting my knowledge and understanding of public policy to work for a company was my ideal long-term career. I told myself, however, that I wouldn’t be willing to do government relations work for just any company. After I was connected to the opportunity at Midco, I approached the hiring process as going both ways, with me interviewing them as much as they were interviewing me. It obviously turned out to be a great fit, and I couldn’t be happier with the home I now have at Midco.

Describe Midco in three words.

Innovative, genuine, deliberate.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

Despite my beard and deep voice, I’m mostly a big softy. It’s become more pronounced since I became a dad. I rarely make it through a movie without crying these days.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Giving back involves your time, talent and treasure. Among the ways I give my time and talent are volunteering with Junior Achievement and being active with the Young Professionals Network, which I recently joined the steering committee. A simple way I give my treasure is through the Sioux Empire United Way. I am also active with ministries at my parish, St. Katharine Drexel.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

I’m honestly pretty content now that Chipotle and Chick-fil-A are coming. We have a good mix of chains and great local dining options, and I can’t think of a store that could come to town and change my buying habits.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Juggling the activities of a growing family, helping Midco grow and innovate, and finding opportunities to give back to the Sioux Falls community.