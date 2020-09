0 shares Share

Sept. 29, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Sept. 7 was $1 million for a home in the Grand Prairie neighborhood.

The 6,200-square-foot energy-efficient home was built by NRG Homes and was part of the Fall Parade of Homes, including a virtual tour. It has six bedrooms and four baths.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Sept. 7:

10. 46087 259th St., Hartford; $435,000

9. 8606 E. Palametto St., $440,000

8. 608 S. Douglas Fir Ave., $505,000

7. 9209 W. Dragonfly Drive, $520,000

6. 5 E. Big Sky Place, $525,000

5. 5444 S. Salvation Place, $525,500

4. 46281 263rd St. and adjacent lot, Hartford; $560,000

3. 704 E. 77th St., $590,000

2. 2001 S. Copper Crest Trail, $675,000

1. 308 E. Piping Rock Lane, $1,000,000