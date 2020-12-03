Granite City adds outdoor dining pods

0 shares Share

Dec. 3, 2020

You can dine igloo-style beginning Dec. 4 thanks to some new additions to the patio at Granite City Food & Brewery.

“It’s kind of a cool concept, and we’re the first ones in Sioux Falls to do it,” marketing manager Kaylie Cavanaugh said.

The Eskimo pods typically are used for ice fishing, so they’re snow proof, and they seat up to eight per pod.

There are four pods available to reserve on the Granite City patio, and more might be added depending on demand.

“They will be heated on the inside with a little fire pit, they’re big enough and spacious enough to have them vented, so they will be warm and heated for people,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s just going to be an outside experience for those who are a little wary of being inside during COVID.”

Call the restaurant at 605-362-0000 to reserve one or use the online reservation system. There’s no minimum party size and for now there’s no separate reservation fee.

The Sioux Falls Granite City, at 2620 S. Louise Ave., is one of the first in the company to try the new pods, Cavanaugh said.

“If it all goes well it will be something other restaurants with patio availability will be doing as well.”