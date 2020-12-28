Great Bear opens today with new features

0 shares Share

Dec. 28, 2020

Great Bear Ski Valley opens for skiing and snowboarding on limited runs today.

If the forecast holds, the plan is to open the Kirby Tubing Park for the season by the end of December.

New features this season include online ticket purchasing and lesson booking.

“We also will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and adjusting our policies to make sure we are doing what we can to keep everyone safe and ensure our season is a long one,” general manager Dan Grider said in a statement.

“Despite the unseasonably warm weather, Christmas has still come to Great Bear,” Grider said. “It’s official — we are getting our new chairlift next summer! Mayor TenHaken signed the contract for a Skytrac quad chairlift.”

Great Bear will have extended hours over the holiday break.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday with fireworks at midnight, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Great Bear asks all guests to “know before you go” this winter. Visit greatbearpark.com or call 605-367-4309 for the most up-to-date information.