Great offer: Donate blood, get this in return

Nov. 9, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

The need for blood donations is only growing – and GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness has an offer to encourage more people to help out.

From now until the end of the year, anyone who donates at a Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank event will receive a pass for a week of free access to GreatLIFE’s fitness centers.

“You can use it yourself or give it to a friend who can then come try it out, and there’s no limitation. Even if you’ve received a similar pass in the past, you can receive another if you donate,” GreatLIFE president Nick Ovenden said.

“We really believe in donating blood at GreatLIFE and host multiple events, but this is a way we are hoping to encourage even more at a critical time. And it’s a great time to come check out the fitness centers. You can try out a class, even an on-demand virtual one, visit one of the indoor pools or check out a location near your home or workplace that maybe you’ve been curious about.”

The Community Blood Bank is experiencing sustained high demand for blood.

Continued heavy usage throughout the community combined with limitations placed on the number of donations allowed per hour because of the COVID crisis have the Community Blood Bank calling in particular for donors with A and O blood types.

Community members can safely donate every 56 days, and all donations that are given with the Community Blood Bank will stay here for local patients and local use.

“The uncertainty of this time, social-distancing policies and high demand for blood have kept us at a critical-need status for blood donations in our local hospitals, including Avera McKennan, Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls VA Medical Center, Avera Heart Hospital, Sanford Children’s Hospital and 30 other local hospitals,” said Ken Versteeg, executive director of the Community Blood Bank.

“We are excited to be able to partner with GreatLIFE to offer a thank you to our loyal blood donors that provide one of the cornerstones to our medical community. We have seen little improvement in strengthening the overall blood supply, as blood usage is at its highest within in the last five years. We are grateful for all of the support that has been provided by so many and encourage those that haven’t had a chance to donate, as well as first-time donors, to consider donating to support the needs of those patients that require blood transfusions for their survival.”

There are several chances coming up to donate.

To see those opportunities, click here