Sept. 28, 2020 A former zoo director in North Dakota has been named the new CEO of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Rebeka Dewitz, who goes by Becky, previously served as zoo director at Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, N.D., since 2016 after beginning there as an educator. She will take over in Sioux Falls in late October. A South Dakota native and a South Dakota State University graduate, she is also on the Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation inspection committee and an active member in The Lions Club.

“We are very excited to welcome Becky to the zoo and to the Sioux Falls community,” said Jeff Hugunin, board chair for the Great Plains Zoo, in a statement. “She has accomplished so much in her 14 years at Roosevelt Park Zoo, including building a new lion and tiger exhibit. We know her experience and expertise will be a great asset to the zoo. With her vision, commitment to conservation, and so many relationships within the AZA community, she will clearly take the zoo to the next level.”

Dewitz’s appointment is the culmination of a comprehensive seven-month search process. A committee of the board, with the help of Philadelphia-based executive leadership search firm, Zoo Advisors, evaluated more than 30 candidates, conducted video interviews, and brought a few of them in for on-site interviews with board members and staff.