Great Plains Zoo to reopen next week

May 15, 2020

The Great Plains Zoo plans to reopen Wednesday, May 20.

The zoo has worked with city leadership, the city’s SOAR program and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to put together a reopening plan that minimizes contact at high touch point areas and includes social distancing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, it said in a statement.

There will be timed ticketing with a morning and afternoon session on the zoo’s website to help control the flow of people in and out. Indoor areas such as the Delbridge Museum of Natural History and enclosed exhibit areas will remain closed to the public, as well as attractions such as the train and carousel.

“We are so excited to be able to open our gates again. While some areas are still closed to the public, we will be offering an outdoor experience for our guests that includes their favorite animals,” CEO Suzie O’Meara Hernes said in a statement.

“We will continue to adjust our plan as the situation changes, but our main focus now is reopening the areas that are safe to open and allowing our guests to continue building those relationships with the natural world.”

The zoo has implemented stricter cleaning policies, including hourly cleanings of the restrooms, along with adjusted hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and last admission at 4 p.m. to accommodate these procedures. Sanitation stations have been set up throughout the zoo, and guests are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines on how to protect themselves and others while visiting. Face masks will be available for purchase along with other Great Plains Zoo merchandise at open-air kiosks that will be set up around the zoo, using social distancing ground markers for all lines.