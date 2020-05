0 shares Share

May 8, 2020

Great Shots is back, with some big changes.

The golf entertainment business at the Sanford Sports Complex had been open for only a matter of months before it had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s back now with reservations only and accepting groups of up to four, which includes two hours of play. There is a $30 food and beverage minimum, which is not included in the reservation.

Bays have been rearranged to accommodate 6 feet between them.

Players also will receive an assigned parking space and have their temperature checked before being guided to a bay.

To make a reservation, click here.

Here’s more on what to expect the next time you visit: