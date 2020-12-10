GreatLIFE adds Giving Trees to several locations

0 shares Share

Dec. 10, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Give back when you work out this holiday season at several GreatLIFE fitness centers.

GreatLIFE has placed Giving Trees at several locations and reached out to area schools to determine needs, as well as TeamMates, a new mentoring program that partnered with the district.

The suggested items have been written on ornaments and hung on Giving Trees at Woodlake Athletic Club, Harrisburg, Suburban Lanes, Performance Center and 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Drop off the item at the location where the ornament was taken until Dec. 21.

“The idea is to give to those in need, especially children, within our community. There are many organizations in need of supplies, especially as the weather gets colder,” said Tristen Jackson, GreatLIFE’s Play Everything coordinator.

“We are encouraging our members, team members and the community of Sioux Falls to take an ornament and purchase an item. These items will benefit kids in need, and anything purchased is greatly appreciated.”